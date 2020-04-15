NDC Plans To ”Poison” Food Items To Ghanaians & Blame It On Akufo-Addo…Beware! – Abronye DC Cautions Ghanaians

The Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe aka Abronye DC has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of hatching a plan to serve poisoned foods to unsuspecting Ghanaians to tarnish the Akufo-Addo administration.

Abronye DC, speaking on Net2 TV on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, alleged that the move is a grand scheme to make the government unpopular in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

He revealed that a reliable source, who was part of the NDC’s meeting, whispered the diabolic intention of the party.

He disclosed that in order to advance this evil intent, the NDC has rebranded their party cars with COVID-19 banners and stickers to deceive Ghanaians.

“The plan of the NDC is that they have branded their party cars to look exactly like that of the official COVID-19 vehicles, so they will start distributing foods with poisoned ones among so that the unsuspecting Ghanaians will eat and die and then turn around to blame government for distributing poisonous foods to Ghanaians”, he stated.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo’s proactive measures and interventions in fighting the pandemic ranging from ban on social gatherings, closure of borders and mandatory quarantine, formation of COVID-19 Trust Fund, provision of PPEs, free water and so forth have won him the hearts of Ghanaians; therefore ”to thwart his efforts, the NDC have planned to kill citizens through food poisoning so that President Akufo-Addo will be on the wrong side of the frustrated citizens”.

The Bono Regional Chairman called on the National Security and State authorities to, as a matter of urgency, institute mechanism to prevent individuals and groups from personally donating food items directly to Ghanaians to avert this calamity.

He also cautioned Ghanaians to develop a vigilant eye over donations from individuals and groups in these difficult times because some donors might have an evil intention behind their kind gesture.

Abronye DC further urged Ghanaians to adhere strictly to the lockdown and electronic surveillance directives issued by government and eschew propaganda as ”we fight this invincible enemy and together we shall overcome”.

-THENEWSGOD.COM

SHARE THIS STORY