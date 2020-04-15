Sunyani: Thieves steal NYA director’s official vehicle

An official vehicle of a Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Fati Bamba, has been stolen, Dailymailgh.com can report.

The incident reportedly happened in the wee hours of Wednesday at Nkwaben South — a location that houses government workers at Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Mrs Bamba told Dailymailgh.com that she raised an alarm after she spotted the gang, numbering about three, attempting to bolt with her white Toyota Hilux vehicle with registration number GV 739-18.

Not even the barking of a dog could scare the car thieves.

“So this dawn around 1:15am I heard the dog barking. So I came to use the washroom and returned and something struck me to peep through the window and saw my moving vehicle with two guys beside it.

“So I started screaming for help and saw two of them escaping; not knowing a driver was inside the vehicle who sped off with the vehicle,” she narrated to Dailymailgh.com.

Mrs Bamba has since reported the matter to the police at the time of filing this report.

Asked whether she feels targeted following the development, the NYA boss said: “it’s possible. But I’m not relocating only that the bungalow is not fenced and the security must be improved”.

Public officials have suffered similar attacks sparking fears among such workers and residents in the area where they live.

Early this year, a vehicle belonging to the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council was stolen by unknown armed gang.

There was intense pressure by residents, and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to retrieve the vehicle and to get the suspects arrested.

Another official vehicle of a staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), was also stolen and has since not been found.

-Daily Mail GH

SHARE THIS STORY