22 persons arrested in Volta Region for trying to cross border into Togo

Some 22 recalcitrant persons have been arrested at Ave Hevi, a border town in the Akatsi North District of the Volta Region in the deep night of yesterday, April 14 while attempting to enter neighbouring Togo on motorbikes.

According to the District Chief Executive of the area, Hon. Prince Sedoke Amuzu, the arrested persons were riding on five unregistered motorbikes when they were intercepted by the District Security taskforce who are enforcing the government’s restrictions on movement.

The persons claimed to come from Akatsi South District but a check conducted on them revealed that some were in possession of Togolese national identity cards.

The five unregistered motorbikes have been confiscated while the suspects were detained overnight and were returned to the Akatsi South District where they claimed to have come from under police escort this morning.

According to the DCE of the area where the arrest was made, the suspects are going to be sent to the district they claimed they come from and handed over to the Akatsi South Police Command for necessary actions to be carried out on them.

He further revealed that the DCE for the Akatsi South District has been informed duly about the development.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

