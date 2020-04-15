CSM kills 40 out of 258 reported cases in Upper West Region

Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih has confirmed that the death toll as a result of Cerebrospinal Meningitis (CSM) stands at 40 out of the 258 reported cases in the region.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the Minister bemoaned the increasing number of reported cases and associated deaths in the region urging residents to report suspected cases to the nearest health facilities.

“I also wish to indicate that the outbreak of meningitis in the region is quite worrisome. As from 1st January 2020 to 12th April, 2020, the cumulative suspected cases of meningitis stood at 258 of which 40 persons died.

The case fatality rate of meningitis in the region is 15.5%; which is unacceptable. It is reported that about 80% of the deaths was as a result of delay reporting to the health facilities.

“Iam therefore appealing to all and sundry to report to the nearest health facility whenever one begins experiencing headache, fever and stiffness of neck for immediate attention”, he revealed.

Meningitis is a dangerous epidemic, and endemic, febrile disease, characterized by inflammation of the membranes of the brain and spinal cord, giving rise to severe headaches, tenderness of the back of the neck, paralysis of the ocular muscles.

It is sometimes marked by a coetaneous eruption, when it is often called spotted fever.

Meningitis is an air-borne disease, is most feared because it is transmittable, fatal and spreads at an extremely fast pace.

But according to health experts is not that contagious as perceived.

However, the most prominent sign of cerebrospinal meningitis is a stiff neck, severe headache, seizures, fever and vomiting.

Untreated bacterial meningitis medicals doctors have disclosed may pose serious consequences, including permanent brain damage and death.