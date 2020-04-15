Coronavirus: Your ‘elephant’ sized gov’t hampering the fight – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President John Dramani Mahama, says the large size of the Akufo-Addo’s government is making the fight against coronavirus difficult in the country.

Mr. Mahama made these remarks on Tuesday, when he made available relief items worth millions of cedis for distribution to 20,000 households in Ghana.

Mr. Mahama, therefore, asked President Akufo-Addo as a matter of urgency to downsize his government.

“This might be the right time for the president to consider trimming the bloated size of his government,” he said.

He then called for the need for authorities to be prudent in the management of the sector going forward.

On Monday, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved $1 billion for disbursement to Ghana under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to cushion the economy.

The former president said the decision by IMF is “timely” and “very welcome”.

“This will help cushion the economy from the dangers of recession,” he noted, strongly indicating that “our economy has revealed from this COVID stress test that it is still fragile and we need to be prudent in how we manage going forward.”

Source: mynewsgh.com

