Wontumi curses Mahama, says he’ll never be President again

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi has invoked curses on former President John Dramani Mahama asking to stop the propaganda.

According to him, this is not the time to propagate propaganda just to win votes from Ghanaians because there is a coronavirus pandemic

The Chairman was speaking on Kumasi-based Wontuni Radio in Kumasi described the NDC flagbearer as a wicked man who will not be given another opportunity to govern the country as President urging him to stop wasting his time.

The Chairman who was shocked by comments by the former President and his allies on the various incentives provided for Ghanaians during this period said it was sickening and worrying.

He mentioned that the government is investing greatly in the food it is providing for the people so photos being displayed by the NDC to downgrade the government’s effort is ridiculous and worrying.

“John Mahama has asked his social media boys to post photos of foods that are supposedly being prepared by the government on various platforms. I must tell you that the photos you see are all fake news because that is not the food the government is serving. How can you denigrate the brand of a Restaurant like Jofel? How can you take advantage of the disease and play politics with it?” He quizzed

He insisted that what John Mahama is doing will never make him become President of Ghana again because the pain of the people will pay him back in his own coin at the polls

“Why will you joke with the challenges that people are going through at the moment. I can tell you that with the pain that people are going through, I tell you that the pain will punish Mahama and I must say John Mahama will never be President of Ghana again.”

