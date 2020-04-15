Coronavirus: KATH under pressure from reported cases

With Ghana recording new cases of coronavirus infections by the day, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, one of the nation’s premier hospitals located in the Ashanti Regional Capital of Kumasi is already struggling to keep up with the pressure brought about by the pandemic.

The hospital which has a 25-bed makeshift Highly Infectious Unit dedicated to the treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients is currently overstretched due to the number of cases recorded in the region.

The Chief Executive Officer of KATH, Dr. Oheneba Danso, who made this known to the media said the situation is due to the central location of the hospital which is now serving patients from the middle and northern belts.

Dr Danso said the situation of the hospital has become more critical due to a deficit in its equipment’s.

“For now, due to the lack of equipment, our main focus is those who are critically ill and how to assist them in their breathing. We have forwarded our request to the central government through the Ministry of Health and we are optimistic help will come soon,” he said.

Dr Danso while disclosing that the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit is being used to augment the 25-bed makeshift unit being used to treat COVID-19 patients, called for an upgrade of the intensive care unit to be able to handle the current situation.

He also pleaded for an immediate intervention in lieu of the fact that the hospitals usage of basic consumables such as PPEs and sanitizers has tripled due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

This was disclosed when the hospital received a donation from the Forestry Commission.

The commission, led by its Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mr John Allotey, presented 20 pieces of infrared thermometer and a cheque for GH¢200,000 to the hospital.

Mr Allotey said the donation and a similar one made to the Tema General Hospital forms part of the things the commission is doing as part of its contribution towards helping in these trying times.

Source: ghanaweb.com

