It Doesn’t Make Sense- Mahama Tells Akufo Addo

The flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says certain decisions taken by the Akufo-Addo government defies common logic. According to him the consequences of these decisions have brought about dire economic distress and and social discomfort in the country. He remarked that “it doesn’t make sense”, what the ruling government seek to achieve with some decisions it has taken over the years in its attempt to resolve matters of financial and banking transformation, and economic management.

Addressing freight forwarders and port workers at BBC in Tema, Mr. Mahama argued that the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) is in distress and could hardly refine crude to meet local demand. He mentioned that some old companies and corporations that were established post independence by late Dr. Kwame Nkrumah have all been abandoned following his exit, stressing that, “plans to revitalise them have all been wasted.”

Commenting on the ongoing financial sector cleanup, John Mahama, re-echoed that the most prudent action government could have taken to resolve the issue was to inject less than GHC2 billion into the distress financial institutions.

“…rather they chose to go for a collapse of the sector and clean it up with a cost of GH22 billion. Does it make sense? How?,” he lamented.

The crowd were just amazingly calm when he hit on these matters. It might be they have been touched at the right spot. The dense crowd couldn’t afford the former President the opportunity to use the campaign platform as the party chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo did, but to use his SUV.

