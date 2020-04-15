Coronavirus kills 55-year-old Ghanaian deacon in UK

Ghana has lost one of its nationals to the icy hands of Coronavirus in the United Kingdom.

Identified as Kenneth Yeboah, the 55-year-old who was a bus driver and a deacon in one of the churches in Dagenham died on April 1 while on admission at Newham Hospital.

He died about a week after being taken to Newham Hospital on his 55th birthday, despite his family saying that he had no underlying health problems beyond high blood pressure.

According to a report by Standard.co.uk, Mr Yeboah, a father of three who worked for Tower Transit out of the Lea Valley Interchange bus garage, is one of eight bus drivers or controllers who have so far lost their lives while suffering from coronavirus.

His devastated wife, 51-year-old Charlotte Yeboah told the website that, her late husband had been “lively and bubbly”, leading worship on stage a little over a week before being admitted to hospital.

She added that her husband had initially been in good spirits after becoming unwell and had not considered himself seriously ill, but had gone to hospital at his family’s insistence on March 24.

His breathing then deteriorated rapidly and he was put on oxygen before losing his fight for life on April 1.

Mrs Yeboah said: “I wasn’t allowed to see him so I was ringing him. At first he seemed calm but then his breathing began to get difficult. The last time I spoke to him I said, ‘just keep fighting’. In the end he was put on dialysis because his kidneys stopped working. It was terrible”.

She is campaigning for all to take the social distancing directive seriously.

Source: ghanaweb.com

SHARE THIS STORY