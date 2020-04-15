Pregnant Ghanaian nurse in the UK dies from coronavirus

A 28-year-old UK-based Ghanaian nurse lost the battle to Coronavirus shortly after she tested positive for the disease.

According to reports, Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong was heavily pregnant and underwent a caesarean section to save her daughter.

Although it is not clear if the baby has tested positive for the virus, reports say she is “alive and being cared for.”

Explaining the reason for the c-section, an internal email to staff of the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where the deceased worked, stated that the decision was taken after Mary’s condition worsened.

According to the NHS Trust’s Chief Executive, David Carter, the survival of her baby daughter was a “beacon of light at this very dark time”.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on April 7.

Reports revealed that Mary’s condition had initially appeared to improve before it deteriorated.

She passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Her colleagues at Luton and Dunstable Hospital said Mary was “a fabulous nurse and a great example of what we stand for”.

Source: ghanaweb.com

SHARE THIS STORY