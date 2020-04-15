Policeman Gets His Hand Chopped Off While Trying To Enforce Coronavirus Lockdown Order

An Indian policeman gets his hand chopped off with a sword while he was on duty with his fellow officers trying to enforce coronavirus lockdown rules at a checkpoint.

Officer Harjit Singh was patrolling outside a vegetable market in Patiala when seven men attacked him and his colleagues.

Footage from the scene shows the terrifying moment a truck carrying the warriors rammed through the barricades before they came down from their vehicle and launched an attack with traditional Sikh blades.

During the attack, on of the warriors chopped off Singh’s arm, removing his left hand from his wrist. The officer was seen in the video screaming in pain as he tries to stop the flow of blood with a handkerchief.

According to CNN, the assailants were arrested and brought into custody, but Singh and six fellow officers suffered injuries and were rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh.

Officer Singh had a ‘painstaking’ surgery and doctors were able to reattach Singh’s severed limb to his left wrist.

