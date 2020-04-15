SHS Student Officially Introduces His Girlfriend To His Colleagues On Assembly Grounds – [WATCH VIDEO]

A video circulating on the internet captures a male Senior High School(SHS) introducing his girlfriend to his friends in front of the assembly.

The boy who is believed to be a student of Accra-based Nungua SHS called the assembly to introduce his lover to his colleagues.

In the video sighted by browngh.com,the boy was seen holding his girlfriend who looked shy as he introduced her to his colleagues.

The boy in the video indicated that he has been in a relationship with the girl for some time now and finally called the meeting to make their relationship official.

“She is a shy girl but it is something very simple. It is something we are making it official to the whole Nungua Senior High School that today am asking Ewurabena Akyere Frimpong to be my girlfriend forever” the boy said.

We cannot, however, confirm if the viral video was shot prior to the coronavirus outbreak or is an old video.

The video on hitting the internet space has garnered several reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

