Coronavirus: Three granted bail for spreading false news

Three persons who took pictures, made and spread false news on the covid-19 food distribution for vulnerable persons have been granted GHc 60,000.00 bail each with two sureties each, by the Nkawie Circuit Court.

Fatima Abdul Rahman 47, Afia Pokua 29, both traders and Joseph Appau 27, a barber, were charged for making and spreading false news on social media on the meals prepared by matrons of the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, for vulnerable people in the area.

They pleaded not guilty and would reappear before the court presided by Mr Johnson Abbey on May 07, this year.

They are however, to report themselves to the police on every Monday and Thursday till the final determination of the case.

Police Inspector Ruth Gborson told the court that the complainant was Mr Michael Awuku Amoah, District Chief Executive for the Municipality.

She said on April 09, this year, while the matrons were distributing the food to the beneficiaries as part of the covid-19 lockdown measures by the government to stem the spread of the disease, the suspects took pictures of the food, made derogatory remarks and spread them on social media, which instantly went viral.

The prosecution said a report was made to the Nkawie Police and after investigations the suspects were arrested.

Inspector Gborson said they admitted taking pictures but denied sharing them on social media.

He said police later charged and brought them before the court.

Source: GNA

