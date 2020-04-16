PHOTO: Pregnant Ghanaian nurse with COVID-19 dies after childbirth in UK

A Ghanaian-born nurse in the UK has died of COVID-19 moments after delivering her baby.

UK health workers managed to perform a C-section on Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong on Sunday before she passed on. She had a baby girl.

The baby, according to reports, is doing well.

an internal email to staff of the Luton and Dunstable Hospital, where the deceased worked, stated that the decision was taken after Mary’s condition worsened.

Agyapong worked at Luton and Dunstable Hospital and her Colleagues praised her as “a fabulous nurse, and a great example of what we stand for”.

The NHS Trust’s chief executive, David Carter said in a statement that the survival of Mary’s baby daughter was a “beacon of light at this very dark time”.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on April 7 without any underlying health issues.

Reports revealed that Mary’s condition had initially appeared to improve before it deteriorated.

Luton and Dunstable Hospital has defended its decision to allow Mary to keep working until March 12, saying it followed official guidance on pregnant staff.

NHS Trust’s chief executive, David Carter, said Mary “was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this Trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April.

Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time. We ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this time.”

Agyapong is among some 45 British health workers who have died from the virus.

Source: Daily Mail GH

