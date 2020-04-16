COVID-19: Tamale Central Hospital sacks 143 casual staff

The Tamale Central Hospital, located at Tishigu, in the Tamale Metropolis, has temporarily laid off 143 casual workers as a result of the impact of the coronavirus (COVOD-19) pandemic.

The affected staff included cleaners, records attendants and ward assistants.

The decision by the management of the hospital to dispense off with the services of the casual workers followed the inability of the hospital to mobilise enough revenue to pay their salaries as a result of the decrease in outpatients department attendants at the facility since the outbreak of the COVID-19.

The Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr Mahamadu Mbiniwaya, who confirmed this in an interview with Graphic Online, said the casual workers, who have been laid off temporarily were paid from the Internally Generated Fund (IGF), adding that the IGF has dwindled since the COVID-19 outbreak.

He said since the outbreak of the COVID-19, many people have stopped coming to the facility over fears that they may contract the virus, hence affecting their IGF generation, resulting in the hospital’s decision to lay off the casual staff temporarily.

Dr Mbiniwaya, however gave an assurance that when things normalised, those laid off would be re-engaged.

-ENFRANSMEDIA.COM