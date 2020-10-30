US Covid-19 infections hit a new daily record of more than 91 000

Doina Chiacu and Aleksandra Michalska

Washington – The White House coronavirus task force warned that much of the country is in the grips of an “unrelenting” surge in Covid-19 cases and urged tough countermeasures, as the number of US infections reported on Thursday hit a new daily record of more than 91 000.

The hardest-hit regions in the West and Midwest encompass a number of battleground states expected to play a pivotal role in Tuesday’s US presidential election contest between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

“We are on a very difficult trajectory. We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading task force member and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said coronavirus cases were on the rise in 47 states, and patients were overwhelming hospitals across the country.