Osebo’s curvy ex-wife, Ohemaa drops 4 hot photos to climax her birthday celebration

Ohemaa, the ex-wife of Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo is a year older and as usual of millennials, Ohemaa decided to let her fans especially the guys have a feel of her by posting pictures of herself.

Thus, many photos of the entrepreneur who doubles as an actress have flooded social media basically to climax her birthday.

GHBase.Com previously reported how Kennedy Agyapong went on air to claim that Obinim had slept with Ohemaa. Kennedy Agyapong made this known in one of his rants against Obinim on NET2 TV.

In reacting, Ohemaa confirmed that she was Obinim’s church member. Ohemaa narrated that she got to know Obinim because of the suffering she was going through in her marriage as Osebo’s family was tormenting her.

Ohemaa who has two kids to her credit stressed it was her driver who told Osebo that she had been sleeping with Obinim.

See photos under discussion below:

View this post on Instagram Oh My God I’m +1 today🙏✅❤️Thank you GOD for making me lift my head up in all the difficult times. Thank you for the opportunities that came my way and those that I got bounced for. I look back today and appreciate you for how FAR you have brought me and the blessings I enjoy. Happy birthday to me🎂🎈🎊🎷 #StillAhwenePaNkasa#P3ky33 •••••• •••••• Outfit👗 @coverboygh_ Styled: @coverboykobby MakeUp💄 @reggies_makeovers Hairstylish💇 @hairgurustudio Photo📸 @sorce_photography Nails💅🏻 @glittznailsgh A post shared by Afia Mansah (@ohemaa1_gh) on Oct 28, 2020 at 10:53pm PDT

