WHO outlines six steps for countries post lockdown

As part of a new strategy that World Health Organization (WHO) was publishing on 14th April, the Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus summarized the major findings on “what we’ve [the WHO] learned and charts the way forward.”

He highlighted six criteria for countries as they consider lifting restrictions such as the United States and several other European countries like Spain which experienced maximum loss of lives from the COVID-19.

The six points include:

First, that transmission is controlled;

Second, that health system capacities are in place to detect, test, isolate and treat every case and trace every contact;

Third, that outbreak risks are minimized in special settings like health facilities and nursing homes;

Fourth, that the health promotion preventive measures are in place at workplaces, schools and other places where it’s essential for people to go;

Fifth, that importation risks can be managed; and

Sixth, that communities are engaged through health education fully, engaged and empowered to adjust to the “new norm”.

“Every country should be implementing a comprehensive set of measures to slow down transmission and save lives, with the aim of reaching a steady state of low-level or no transmission,” he emphasized.