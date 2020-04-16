BREAKING NEWS: 83 Covid-19 patients recover in Ghana as case count hits 641

A total of 83 persons have recovered from the Covid-19 disease in Ghana, health officials announced Wednesday.

The West African country has also recorded five new cases, making it a total of 641 nationwide. The country has been recording several causes since it instituted enhanced surveillance, restriction of movement and continuous public education to prevent the spread of cases of COVID-19.

A total of 50,719 persons have been tested with 641 being positive for COVID-19. The breakdown of the 641 positive cases are as follows: seventeen have been treated, reverted to negative on repeat tests and discharged. Furthermore, 66 have tested negative once and awaiting second test. This brings together a total of 83 cases that have been recovered / discharged. 548 cases have been categorised as mild disease and are on treatment, two are categorized as moderate to severe cases, none in critical state currently and eight have died.

“The five new cases were recorded in the following locations; one from Adenta Municipality and two each from Ayawaso East and Ayawaso Central Municipalities. With the exception of one of the cases from Ayawaso East, all the new cases are asymptomatic. Contacts of the new cases are being listed for follow up,” the Ghana Health Service said in a statement.

Of the 641 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 268 were reported from the routine surveillance, 258 from enhanced surveillance activities and 115 from travellers who were previously under mandatory quarantine in Accra and Tamale.

Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Central, Eastern, Western, Volta, Northern, North East, Upper East, and Upper West regions.

Source: Daily Mail GH

