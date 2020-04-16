Police arrest 30-year-old nursing mother over fake 100 and 200 new cedi notes

The Nkawkaw Divisional Police command has arrested a 30-year-old pepper seller Amoako Christiana, a nursing mother for carrying an undisclosed amount of fake new one Hundred and Two hundred notes.

Amoako, according to the police was arrested when buying goods from the Nkawkaw Central and Agogroshie markets upon a tip-off.

Speaking to Agoo FM’s Stephen Abuoku, the Nkawkaw Central Station Officer Chief Inspector Seth Awure said it is early to ascertain the facts, but an investigation has begun and hopefully to arrest all those behind the circulation of such fake monies.

On her part, Christiana declined to have any knowledge of the alleged fake currency.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

