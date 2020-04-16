Pay GHC350 for certificate, come for graduation later – KTU to graduands

Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has asked its 2020 Graduands to pay an amount of GHC350.00 to collect their certificates and come for graduation at a later date.

The University postponed its 16th Congregation, which was initially scheduled for April 18, 2020, until further notice due to COVID-19.

According to the University, the postponement was necessitated as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which had compelled to government to suspend public gatherings.

A notice signed by the Registrar of KTU, Nii Annang Mensah-Livingstone, stated that certificates of the Bachelor of Technology (B-TECH) graduands were ready for collection at the University’s Students Services Department.

However, the notice stated that “Graduands will be required to pay Three Hundred and Fifty Ghana Cedis (GHC350.00) to cover expenses for the congregation before collecting their certificates.”

The statement further stated that the congregation would be held at a later date and that those who pay the fees would be made to participate in the yet-to-be-dated congregation.

The notice, however, has got some Graduands alarmed and asking themselves questions.

According to one of them, who pleaded anonymity, “as we speak the University has not come out with the list of Graduands, what shows that I’m part of the list?”

Others also asked, “How do we pay GHC350.00 for a certificate when there is no ceremony? What is the guarantee that that ceremony called congregation will even be held?”

Another also asked, “If they are selling the certificate to us, they should let us know. Because as far as I know we have paid for the certificate as part of fees we paid for the degree programme.”

“We are no longer interested in the graduation (congregation)..they should forget it and give us our certificate…” Another also stated.

However, one uttered that he was ready to pay any amount to have his certificate, “They should just charge us for the certificates. We will pay. As for the graduation, it’s pretty much useless to me.”

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

SHARE THIS STORY