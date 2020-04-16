Police to arrest the following What’s App Numbers owners for spreading false COVID-19 1,064 cases hike

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it will track and arrest some persons who were found spreading false information on WhatsApp groups in relation to COVID-19.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the Service and signed by its Deputy Communication Director, ASP David Ekloo.

According to the statement, the attention of the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has been drawn to a “false rumour that was circulated on social media about a surge in the number of COVID- 19 cases to 1,064 on Monday night, 13 April 2020.”

The statement continued: “Persons of unknown identity have been circulating this on different media platforms across the country”, emphasising that the effect of such false alarm is that it creates “fear and panic [among] the national populace and would not be condoned.”

It added: “A legislative instrument was issued with a warning that any persons found circulating false information on social media will be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the country.”

The statement said the Ghana Police Service has been “mandated to track and arrest” owners of the following phone numbers which started spreading the false information on WhatsApp groups.

The numbers include:+233 24 208 6395, +233 24 820 3223, +233 24 900 6285, +233 24 207 4111, +233 54 726 4034, +233 24 463 8985, +233 24 933 8491, +233 24 603 7910, +233 24 672 1427, +233 24 207 4111 and +233 24 940 5807.

The Ghana Police also advised the owners of the numbers listed “to report themselves to the nearest police station or BNI office”, warning: “Failure to do so will result in your arrest, detention and prosecution.”

It also urged the general public “to assist in the arrest of any persons sharing such false information.”

Source: classfmonline.com

SHARE THIS STORY