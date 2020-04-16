Coronavirus: Numbers would have been worse under NDC – Ken Agyapong claims

Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has alleged that the number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana would have been higher than the current cases if the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was in power.

This he says is due to their initial demand that Ghanaian students in Wuhan should be evacuated from China to Ghana during the early stages of the pandemic.

The Minority caucus in Parliament in February mounted pressure on the government to, as a matter of urgency, evacuate Ghanaians living in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

They argued that it was unsounded that President Akufo-Addo has remained quiet on the matter since the outbreak while his administration seems unmoved by the distress calls by Ghanaian students in Wuhan.

However, the government refrained with explanations that they were in touch with public health experts who had advised that the students should be confined in the area of its origin and rather supported with food and some cash.

Speaking on COVID -19 on the Hot Seat show on NET 2 TV, the MP said the Minority’s demand at the time meant they would have evacuated these Ghanaian students to Ghana if they were in power, this, he says would have wiped out half of Ghana’s population by now as countries who are currently recording the highest cases evacuated their citizens from China at the early stages of the pandemic.

These countries he says include Spain, Italy, France, America and Iran.

He, however, expressed pleasure over the handling of the current situation by President Akufo-Addo, describing him as a wise man.

The President has done marvellously well controlling it. If you look at the death rate, we are superb and we don’t want it to even go further. But still, we shouldn’t take things for granted because if you look at some superpowers which have been exposed we need to take it seriously. After all these, I want to ask a question. After President Akufo-Addo lost 2008 elections, I was told when I sleep I was sleep talking. So this time around I don’t bury my head in elections.

The lesson I’ve learnt from this is that God’s time is the best and God knows what he has for every individual on earth so when the time has not come don’t think that God does not love you. This is what I’ve learnt from COVID-19. If President Akufo-Addo had been President in 2008-2012 and also won in 2012 to 2016 eight years then he was replaced by President Mahama in 2016 they would have brought Ghanaians from China like they proposed and so like by now we would have had almost half of our population wiped from the surface of the earth. He said.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Ghana has risen to 641 while the number of people dead remains 8 as of Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

A total of 83 infected persons have also recovered from the novel Coronavirus in Ghana.

Source: ghanaweb.com

