14 killed, many injured as fire razes IDPs camp – PHOTOS

14 internally displaced persons have been confirmed dead while 15 persons sustained various degree of injuries during a fire outbreak at a camp for displaced persons in Ngala local government area of Borno state.
It was gathered that the fire started at about 2:15pm at Ngala IS camp on Thursday April 16.
Mal Yusuf Gulumbo who made the announcement of the incident in a Facebook post, said the fire razed 1250 houses.
Today the 16/04/2020 fire outbreaks at Ngala IS Camp burned 1250 households, unconfirmed. Fourteen confirmed dead, 7 critical injury and 8 minor injuries.
Still on evacuation and assessment is going on.” he wrote
