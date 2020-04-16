Gossip News

14 killed, many injured as fire razes IDPs camp – PHOTOS

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
14 internally displaced persons have been confirmed dead while 15 persons sustained various degree of injuries during a fire outbreak at a camp for displaced persons in Ngala local government area of Borno state.

It was gathered that the fire started at about 2:15pm at Ngala IS camp on Thursday April 16.

Mal Yusuf Gulumbo who made the announcement of the incident in a Facebook post, said the fire razed 1250 houses.

“Happening Now:
Today the 16/04/2020 fire outbreaks at Ngala IS Camp burned 1250 households, unconfirmed. Fourteen confirmed dead, 7 critical injury and 8 minor injuries.
Still on evacuation and assessment is going on.” he wrote

See photos below..

