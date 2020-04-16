Black Panther fans are worried about Chadwick Boseman’s dramatic weight loss (Video)

Black Panther star, Chadwick Boseman has got fans worried about his dramatic weight loss after the actor shared a new video on Instagram.

In the video, the American actor who played Tchalla in Marvel’s Black Panther, spoke about his partnership with Operation 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day and announced a donation of $4.2 million worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that serve African-American communities during the Coronavirus pandemic.

But his fans were clearly focused on his looks and they have expressed their concern over his dramatic weight loss.

It remains unclear if the actor is preparing for a movie role and decided to lose some weight.

Watch the video below.