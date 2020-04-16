Badu Kobi, Obinim leaders of ‘fake pastors’ in Ghana – Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has identified two persons who he believes are charlatans parading as servants of God in the country.

The maverick politician has been on a collision course with two of the nation’s most popular pastors with his Net2 television being the platform he normally uses to unleash venom on the two.

Wednesday, April 15 saw another session of unrestrained rant directed at one of the pastors and his better half.

Kennedy Agyapong in his outburst mentioned head pastor of Glorious Waves Chapel, Prophet Badu Kobi and Prophet Daniel Obinim as two men who are unworthy of the description of ‘men of God’.

According to Kennedy Agyapong, Obinim and Badu Kobi are the leaders of the group of ‘fake pastors’ in the country.

The lawmaker, who claimed to have studied theology urged Ghanaians to read the Bible as it will help them identify the true men of God and unscrupulous ones.

“Somewhere in King where you will see the story of Elijah and Elisha. I did theology so I know the story of Elijah meeting the fake prophets. We saw the real man of God which is Elijah and the fake ones. There are a lot of fake pastors in this country. The first one is Badu Kobi and the second is Obinim. Obinim’s record is worse than Badu Kobi” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong added that the coronavirus pandemic has made him acknowledge and respect God’s timing.

“I have learnt a lot of lessons from Coronavirus, but I have realized that I don’t have to think too much about it but after COVID-19 I will enjoy myself, so those of you who are fond of asking me money should have patience because life is short. I’m spending money like a mad man as I speak to you, I have imported another 200,000 face masks which I will take to Jubilee house for them to use.”

“The lesson I’ve learnt from this is that God’s time is the best and God knows what he has for every individual on earth so when the time has not come don’t think that God does not love you. This is what I’ve learnt from COVID-19,” he added.

