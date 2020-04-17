Second person tests positive for Coronavirus in Walewale

A relative of the 19-year-old Mumuni Issah who tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus but died few hours on admission at the Walewale Government Hospital has also tested positive.

The latest victim is among 35 family members of the deceased Covid-19 patient who were quarantined and their samples taken to the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) for testing after contact tracing.

It emerged that one from all the rest believed to have had closed contacts with the deceased got the virus and has currently been isolated for treatment bringing the number of recorded cases in the North East Region to 2.

It would be recalled that the deceased, a known asthmatic patient in the facility, reported to the Hospital for the treatment of asthma after he suffered a severe relapse of the disease. He was subsequently admitted but died after exhibiting symptoms and signs of the virus.

His samples were then taken and sent to KCCR for testing, whereupon the results have come out as positive.

The announcement of his death as a result of the virus has left residents in fear and panic, especially given that he had no travelling history.

Meanwhile health workers at the Rmergency Ward of the Hospital have all been quarantined and their samples taken for testing even as the ward has been shut down for disinfection.

The Municipal Chief Executive of the West Mamprusi Municipality Issahaku Aremeyaw, earlier said that the Coronavirus Emergency Response Team has initiated vigorous contact tracing to identify all the deceased had come into contact with.

“We are very scared. Some people say they won’t come out of their homes again. We didn’t believe the sickness was here. But it is not very scary,” a resident declared.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY