Akufo-Addo’s ultimate plan is to ‘manipulate’ 2020 poll with new register – Kwakye Ofosu

A Deputy Information Minister under the John Dramni Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosus insists the Electoral Commission is bent on compiling a new voters register because that’s what Akufo-Addo and the NPP wants, MyNewsGh.com can report.

According to him, a register compiled under and controlled by them which they intend to manipulate in order to permanently disadvantage opposing parties.

His comment comes on the back of comments by the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission,Dr Serebour Quaicoe suggesting the Electoral Commission is waiting for a clearance from the health experts so they can start the exercise.

“Are we thinking of not having election 2020, anybody in the Electoral Commission, knowing the resources that we have, knowing the situation of the registers, will go for a new credible register… We are waiting for the lockdown and coronavirus to subside,” Dr Quaicoe said on Joy News.

But Felix Kwakye Ofosu insists the NPP which is bent on manipulating the electoral process to the detriment of opposition parties continues to push the Electoral Commission to take unpopular decisions at a crucial period like this in the history of Ghana.

His post read “Let us be clear on this; the ONLY reason why the Electoral Commission is desperate to compile a new register even in the face of the threat of COVID 19, is that it is what President Akufo-Addo and the NPP want.

That is also the ONLY reason why identification for purposes of registration has been restricted to just a passport and National Identification Cards,neither of which many people have.

There is no other logical reason for it”.

BACKGROUND TO VOTERS REGISTER COMPILATION

The Electoral Commission of Ghana before the COVID-19 entered Ghana was lacing its boot to organize a nationwide compilation of a new voters register.

According to the EC, it would have also replace the old verification machines in order to fix the verification challenges the old ones faced. Among other things was an introduction of facial recognition.

The Electoral Commission earlier announced that Ghana Card and passport will be used for identification.

However, the National Democratic Congress and other opposition parties believe that there’s no need for a new voters register.

These parties have organized several demonstrations to drum home the need to avoid wasting monies which could be channeled into something productive for the country.

