VIRAL VIDEO: Northern youth washes hands in bowl, drinks the water to prove coronavirus has no power over him, Doctor reacts

In a video that is fast going viral, a Northern youth can be seen washing his hands into a bowl and drinks the water to prove that the coronavirus has no power over him.

The young man who was being cheered by other Northern youth was drinking the water from a bowl where he washed his hands in a bid to prove that the coronavirus is not real. The video has caught the attention of a doctor.

The Aproko doctor reacted to the video on his social media page, he wrote;

I have seen videos of people especially Northerners wash their hands into a bowl and drink the water from the bowl, in an effort to say coronavirus is powerless or not real. Well, a lot of them will have diarrhea just because they don’t have common sense.

Nigerian doctor reacts to viral video of a Northern youth washing his hand in a plate and then drinks the water just to prove #Coronavirus has no power over him. pic.twitter.com/gwNxWvKczv — Laila Ijeoma | Lailasnews.com (@LailaIjeoma) April 16, 2020

