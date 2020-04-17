I have 22 children, not 19 – Kennedy Agyapong corrects Florence Obinim

Kennedy Agyapong has reacted after Florence Obinim, the wife to Bishop Daniel Obinim stated in a viral video that the MP has fathered 19 children.

Mrs Obinim’s comments came as a response to the politician taking on her husband claiming to have exposed him with pieces of information that the man of God is a cultist and chronic womanizer.

In a video, Florence said that the adultery allegations levelled against her husband will not make her divorce him because Kennedy himself is still married to his wife though he’s been having affairs with other women and has fathered 19 children.

The comments made by the Bishop’s wife has set Kennedy Agyapong’s heart on fire and to set record clear, he clarified that he has 22 children and not 19 as he once disclosed.

“My children are 22 not 19, come and listen to the schools they go to and what they do, I am not shy. My happiness in life is when I sit with my kids so I am not shy so they are 22 not 19 and I spend a lot on them so I am not shy.”

