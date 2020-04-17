15 Truths Your Girlfriend Will Never Tell You

There are few interesting things women would rather not tell you about. They don’t care whether you know or not, they’ll just hardly say so themselves.

Actually, the knowledge of these little secrets does not put your relationship in any form of date.

Her best friend knows more about her than you might ever know. That same best friend probably knows too much about you, too.

Of course, that’s because your girl is always telling her about stuff that happens in your relationship.

When she says, “I’ll meet you in 15 minutes,” It means she’ll be there in like 40 minutes.

But hey, don’t we all know this?

Even though she may complain that you work too hard, she finds it sexy watching you put in effort into making yourself [and her] better.

That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t create time for her though.

She has Googled your ex[es] and knows at least one of their social media handles. She still thinks about her ex-boyfriends and compares them to you.

Sometimes you come out better. Sometimes not. It’s nothing to worry about.

She has seen more porn than she might ever admit. She’ll never tell you exactly how many men she’s slept with. She wants you to talk a little dirty. [Maybe more than dirty some times]

No matter how prudent she appears to others. A part of her needs to know that the thought of her body drives you nuts.

She tests you more than you know.

She observes, analyzes, and judges every action, word, gesture, email, and facial expression.

She checks out your butt. A whole lot. She needs constant indications that you want her around. That’s why she says “What are you up to this weekend?” instead of outrightly saying she wants to spend time with you that weekend. She fantasized about having sex with you at least a dozen times before it actually happened. She sometimes starts fights with you because she’s feeling ignored.

She just wants your attention in any manner possible. Better a squabble than getting the mute treatment.

Even if she insists on paying or splitting the bill on your first date, she’ll very likely think you’re cheap if you let her. If she’s going to break up with you, her friends know way before you do.

SHARE THIS STORY