Female Driver Arrested For Knocking Down Police Officer

A female motorist has been arrested by the East Legon Police for refusing to stop at a COVID-19 snap checkpoint, ended up knocking down a police officer yesterday in Accra.

Trudy Boatemaa, the suspect was said to be driving a Hyundai Santa Fe with registration number GE 2309-18 from the direction of American House along Boundary Road when she was hailed to stop at a place called Under Bridge.

According to DSP Afia Tenge Accra Regional Police Command PRO the suspect hit the police officer who sustained injuries on both legs and was rushed to the Police Hospital where he was treated.

The suspect reportedly rained insults on the police officers and threatened to deal with them.

—Daily Guide