Photos Of Old Fadama Residents Sleeping In The Open After Demolition Exercise

Yesterday, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly led a demolition exercise amid the lockdown to race down structures in Old Fadama.

Residents of the community have since been rendered homeless as photos of some people sleeping in the open have surfaced.

Sharing photos from the scene, Ghanaian journalist, Serwaa Amihere wrote;

“These are pictures of people sleeping in the open from old Fadama after the demolition exercise there.

“Whose ‘brilliant’ idea was it to subject vulnerable citizens to this treatment at this time of a lockdown?”

According to reports, the exercised has been agreed upon by the 21 tribal heads for those who are located near the Odaw River to be evacuated to make way for dredging.

It added that the government has put measures in place to provide shelter for the affected individuals.

Check out the following photos;

