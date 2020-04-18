Keche Joshua Finally Shows The Face Of His Beautiful Wife(+Photos)

Ghanaian musician, Keche Joshua of Keche music group has for the first time shown the face of his better half.

Keche Joshua who has been married for a while now has managed to keep her identity hidden from the public for reasons best known to him.

Keche Joshua took to his Instagram page to share photos of his wife as she celebrated her birthday.

Recall that, few weeks ago, Keche Joshua revealed how he cheated on his wife during the first two years of their marriage. He blamed youthful exuberance as the reason for his actions.

Keche Joshua and his wife, Rosemary Ankamah Effum (Nana Yaa) have been married for about six (6) years now.

Check out the photos below.

-GHBASE.COM

SHARE THIS STORY