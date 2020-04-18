Maurice Ampaw Has Explained The Reason Why Ghanaian Men Like Cheating On Their Wives

Controversial Private legal practitioner, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has asserted that six out of ten Ghanaian men cheat on their partners.

According to Lawyer Ampaw, majority of Ghanaian women who always put on artificial hairs and make-up with the sole motive of making them look glamorous to men, are the same people who get cheated upon by their partners.

Speaking in a recent interview on Wontumi TV, Maurice Ampaw bemoaned that Ghanaian men need deliverance from women who wear artificial products.

He explained that Ghanaian men are often lured into relationships by ladies with artificial looks only to be deceived at the end.

-GHBASE.COM

