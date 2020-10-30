“Suspend Sammy Gyamfi’s Program Or Face Sanctions” Government To UTV Management

Sammy Gyamfi, Communication director of the opposition, Nation Democratic Congress has been the talk of the town since his program aired on UTV called “Nokwere Mbre”, the show was purposely created to show some things the opposition party did and are not recognized and also to expose some NPP “liars”.

Government has ordered the managements of United Television to suspend the program of face sanction, this afternoon the management of UTV represented by their programs manager, Yaa Konamah apologized on behalf of Sammy Gyamfi but it seems the decision was already made.

Sammy Gyamfi is one of the National Democratic Congress executives ready to fight for the political party.

This news was posted on the official Facebook wall of National Democratic Congress’ Yayra Koku, and other social media news sources, UTV are given a particular time in order to make their decision since tomorrow is Saturday and the program is aired every Saturday evening.

