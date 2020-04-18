24 coronavirus suspected cases in Bono Region are negative

The Bono and Bono East Shadow Regional Directorate of Health has refuted media reports of confirmed Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases recorded particularly in the Bono East Region.

Rather, the Directorate said 24 out of the 29 suspected cases recorded in the Bono Region had tested negative, saying the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR) was yet to bring results of the remaining suspected cases.

It therefore advised the public not to panic, but complied with government directives, wash their hands with soap under running water and use hand sanitizers regularly.

The media should continue to remind the populace on the need for them to continue adhering to the social distancing and other protocols to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the regions, Dr. John Ekow Otoo, the Deputy Director, Public Health at the Bono Regional Directorate of Health has said.

Addressing a news conference in Sunyani, Dr. Otoo said the Directorate had heightened surveillance and deployed contact tracers in the local communities to help manage suspected cases.

Dr. Kofi Issah, the Bono and Bono East Regional Director of Health condemned public stigmatization of the COVID-19, and advised the media to sensitize the populace to help control the stigma.

He said if this persists it would be extremely difficult to trace contacts of patients and thwart government’s efforts to stem the spread of the disease unless stigmatization and discrimination of the disease was brought under control.

Dr. Issah said huge responsibility was on the media, if the nationwide war against the COVID-19 could succeed, and advised that the media intensifies public education on the regular use of sanitizers, hand washing under running water and social distancing.

Source: GNA

