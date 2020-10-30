Prophet Owusu Bempah is aware of what I’m talking about, Popular Prophet exposes him over prophecy.

The founder and leader of Christ Power Outreach Ministry who is widely known as Wiseman Gad has finally opened up on the status of the 2020 general elections in the realms of the spirit. In an interview with Kwadwo Poku on Kumasi Online TV, the man of God disclosed that the NDC is gradually taking dominion over the NPP in the realms of the spirit since the NPP are relaxed and think that they have already won the 2020 general elections. He added that there was a huge gap of votes between the NPP and the NDC but because the NDC knows by prophecy that NPP will emerge victorious in the 2020 general elections, they are working spiritually to overturn it which is helping them.

The NDC have worked spiritually to closed the huge gap that was between them and the NPP and for that matter the 2020 general elections is not a done deal for the NPP. Even though the NPP are suppose to win the 2020 general elections, it can overturned if they fail to work spiritually as the NDC is doing. God told the people of Israel that they will defeat the nation called AI but Ai defeated them when they went into battle with them. God can give you victory but if you fail to work on it, you will loose it.

God even told me that he has tell Prophet Owusu Bempah to warn NPP to arise spiritually since the NDC has closed the gap between them spiritually. Prophet Owusu Bempah is aware of what am talking about and for that matter NPP must not take it for granted. Kindly leave your comments, share and follow us for more updates. Thank you.

Click on the link below and watch the video.

https://youtu.be/7CicARLzVQQ

Content created and supplied by: owusugideon36 (via Opera News )