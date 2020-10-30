Have A Look At John Agyekum Kuffour And Akufo-Addo When They Were Lawyers In The 90s (Photos)

The Two New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearers who has get the opportunity to be elected as President of the Republic of Ghana is Former President John Agyekum Kuffuor and current President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Former President John Agyekum Kuffuor is one of the founding members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) together with Albert Efu Boahen but Kuffour was the first to send the Party into government in 2001 followed by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This two leaders was once Lawyers in their live careers before switching into Politics. President Akufo-Addo was one of the prominent Lawyers in the 90s before becoming a Politician. He studied law in the United Kingdom (UK).

John Agyekum Kuffuor too was also a very significant Lawyer in the state before finding his way to the Political grounds. These two leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who have been able to be President knew more about law before stepping to be law makers.

I wrote this article to let readers who never knew John Agyekum Kuffuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was once Lawyers to have a glimpse and see photos of them in their uniform.

Undoubtedly, these two leaders were intellectuals before diverting thier course into the Political grounds as they chased their dreams and emerged as President.

Indeed they have made history and they are a big inspiration to upcoming lawyers and students who are aspiring to be like them.

Have a look at President Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kuffuor as Lawyers in their younger ages below;

Content created and supplied by: Blessed_Antwi (via Opera News )