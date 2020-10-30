Akufo-Addo Professes Victory With A Simple Permutation Of Ballot Position

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has finally given his credit of what could become the outcome of the 2020 Presidential elections. In referencing former President John Agyekum Kuffour’s 2020 position the ballot paper, President Nana Addo is convinced the inverse relationship with his position on the ballot paper could simply be an advantage hence victory for him and the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).
In an exclusive interview the President granted Paul Adom Otchere on ‘Good Evening Ghana’ yesterday, a simple permutation was given by Nana Addo in making a prediction of the most likely outcome of the elections. He professed that his position at the top of the ballot means nothing but great opportunity to be victorious and that of the opponent, John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shall fall behind as indicated.
“…what you looking for is that there should be clarity. Your face is there, your symbol is there. Kuffour won when he was at the bottom. I’m hoping that in this case I am at the top and I will also have the victory at the top.
“Let’s hope that it will turn out as that. I am one and he’s two,” the President emphasized.
It’s thirty-eight (38) days to the election day, and both political parties (NPP and NDC) are.afgressively campaigning. Their presidential candidates have all had a first term opportunity as president are.callimg on the electorates to grant them a second chance. Will that be President Akufo-Addo or John Dramani Mahama?
