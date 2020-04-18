COVID-19: Hundreds of Muslim worshippers?ignore Coronavirus social distancing during Friday prayers (photos)

Hundreds of Muslim worshippers ignored social distancing as they attended Friday prayers in Indonesia just after the country surpassed the Philippines for the most Coronavirus infections in South-East Asia.

The worshippers were pictured praying at the Islamic Center mosque in Lhokseumawe, Aceh province, the northernmost part of the island of Sumatra.

In the photos, they all failed to observe the social distancing put in place to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

On Friday, officials in the country reported 407 new coronavirus cases, taking the total number to 5,923. The country has 430 deaths from the infection.

The news figure means, Indonesia has now surpassed that of the Philippines, which has seen 5,878 confirmed cases and 387 deaths.

See more photos below.

SHARE THIS STORY