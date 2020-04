Nigeria has recorded 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In a tweet on Friday April 17, the NCDC reported thirty-two cases in Lagos, six in Kano, five in Kwara, two each in the Federal Capital Territory and Oyo, and one each in Ogun and Ekiti.

This bring the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria to 493, discharged cases 159, and Deaths 17.

