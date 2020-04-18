COVID-19: 198 New Cases of Coronavirus Recorded in Ghana, totaling 834

A piece of information available on the News Desk of BROADCASTGHANA.COM indicates that at least 198 new cases of the pandemic coronavirus have been confirmed.

This was made known in a press statement released on 18th April 2020.

Below is the full update:

The Ghana Health Service is supervising the completion of a backlog of laboratory samples which have been picked for testing as part of the COVID-19 testing exercise. This is after some 57,000 samples have already been successfully tested as at April 15th 2020.

In the first batch of this backlog, an additional 198 have been found to be positive. This will bring Ghana’s total case count to 834 at the moment. The general public is however advised that this does not represent new infections that are occurring. It represents results from tests of a backlog of samples. The laboratories have been working day and night to test this large number of samples. Hopefully in the next few days all the testing would be completed. Total samples tested so far now stands at 60, 916 with 1.37 % testing positive. The results of these backlog of samples when released does not mean the number of new cases recorded on the day of the report. Regions that have reported cases are Greater Accra, Ashanti, Eastern, Northern, Volta, Upper East, Upper West, Central, Western and North East.

SOURCE: BROADCASTGHANA.COM

