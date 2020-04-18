I Always Have Big And Painful Boil In My Private Part Anytime My Husband Travels – Lady Narrates

A perturbed lady has taken to a popular Nigerian forum to explain what happens to her anytime her husband of 15 years travels.

According to the unidentified lady, anytime her husband travels she gets a big and painful boil in her private part.

The lady who is seeking for advice on the forum is contemplating if it’s lack of intimacy causing that or the husband could know something about it.

“I have been married to my husband for close to 15 years and our marriage is what anybody can call ‘made in heaven’ but my major concern now is what I usually have whenever my husband travels.

I noticed that whenever my husband travels, I have boils in my private part and this has been happening for quite a long time now. Big and painful boils. I remember the first time it happened, I called to tell him and he pitied me.

I have been watching it now for years and it usually happens whenever he travels because of his business. He just left the house again 2 days ago and this morning I noticed one has come out already. I don’t know what to make out of it, probably it is due to lack of s3x but even when he is around we don’t have sex every time.

My question is, Is this due to lack of s3x or what can be the cause? Please help a dying Sister and a mother of four.”

