SHOCKER: Meet The Girl Who Lives In A Public Bowl [Photos]

Rahma Haruna is a Nigerian who was born healthy until she turned six months old, her parents noticed her stunted growth. She started with having severe fever, then stomach pains and body aches.

Rahma’s chronic pain flared up leaving her incapacitated. Her family showed care by carrying her around in a plastic bowl. Her bathing and other much responsibilities were carried out by her 10-year-old brother.

Rahma’s family had done all they can to ease Rahma of this tragedy.

Rahma’s dad, Hussaini, explained: “I’ve spent 15 years searching for the cure. I farm, go to the market and lots more looking for money to pay her bills.

“I sold almost everything in my possession. I have spent more than one million Naira (£2,600), so far. Only God knows the real amount of what I had spent.”

Since their campaign to help their beloved daughter, they had received numerous gifts and a kind person donated a wheelchair.

Unfortunately, Rahma Haruna passed away on Sunday 25th of December 2016 at the age of 19 years.

Life tragedies like this even though a sad one, inspires me to try hard to help society. Imagine living in a plastic bowl your whole life, not getting to live life to the fullest. It is not like you are living your life and had an accident or had a health case, but you never had the chance to even taste how it is walking, or even play around with kids.

See the photos below: