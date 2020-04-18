I still believe in a new Voters Register – ‘Social Commentator’ Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional Chairman of the largest opposition NDC who says he now speaks as a social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has said he still believes there is the need for a new voters register if time will allow.

The NDC chieftain was reacting to private legal practitioner lawyer Akoto Ampaw’s view that the EC should consider using the old register instead of a new one.

On his Facebook page, Allotey Jacobs wrote: “Akoto Ampaw I believe your idea is not bad at all but still I believe that it will not be bad for a new voters register if time should permit”.

Due to the limited time left for the Electoral Commission (EC) to organize the 2020 polls, the private legal practitioner advised the EC to drop the idea of a new voters register and beef up the current register for the upcoming elections. According to him, making use of the old register does not mean victory for the National Democratic Congress and other civil society organizations (CSOs) who demonstrated against the call for a new register.

Such a move, Akoto Ampaw explained, will rather project the leadership of the EC as having prevented the country from plunging into a huge constitutional crisis

Me and my family will register

This is not the first time Allotey Jacobs has taken a position against his party the NDC. At a time the NDC was against the new register, Mr. Allotey said he and his family members will participate should the EC begin the voters registration exercise.

According to him, all his family will exercise the constitutional right if EC starts the voters registration exercise.

“My family will take part and write our names if the Electoral Commission starts the voters registration exercise. The voters ID cards can be used for Bank transactions,” Allotey Jacobs said.

Source: mynewsgh.com

SHARE THIS STORY