“For this reason, a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife,[a] 8 and the two will become one flesh.’[b] So they are no longer two, but one flesh,” this the gospel according to Mark 10:7-8 (NIV).

The couple are sometimes confused about how to have their s3x life while observing various social distancing and isolation during this lockdown.

Although it is good to observe the various directives from health practitioners during this lockdown, it is not very necessary to completely lockdown on your s3x life.

Try these measures to boost your s3x life despite the lockdown and continue with the norm when everything is okay.

How safe it is to have s3x during the Coronavirus outbreak

Sharing the same environment shouldn’t change your s3x life, however, when any of you begin to show symptoms of coronavirus then you should maintain your social-distancing and isolation, even within your home.

Having s3x with new people

It is not advisable to have new s3xual partners at the moment, because the risk is you could pass on the virus.

Always remember that some people who are carriers of the virus won’t have any symptoms.

So even if you feel absolutely fine, you could still pass on the infection to someone and they could pass it on to other people through close contact and kissing.

Whether or not to use condom

Using a condom during s3x does not guarantee that one may not get infected with the virus.

If you are using the condom to prevent an unplanned pregnancy or contracting S3xually Transmitted Infections (STIs), then that’s fine. But to prevent coronavirus, then that is not an option.

Maintaining your relationship during this time

It’s important to constantly communicate with your partner more options usually in a respectful and compassionate manner. Living together does not mean that you’re entitled to s3x whenever you want.

Try new things like erotic stories to each other and sharing things that you did when you first met. This triggers more passion in the relationship.