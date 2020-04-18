“No Leader In The World Has Managed Coronavirus Better Than President Akufo-Addo” – NPP Chairman

The New Juaben North Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Boateng Agyemang has said, the biggest opposition, NDC can never come to power through the deadly Coronavirus.

“In 2020 we are voting for a government that has policies, and vision-which is President Akufo-Addo who is currently moving Ghana into the fastest growing economy in the world…he said

The government of Ghana placed a ban on all social gatherings including church and mosque services, festivals and funerals for the next four weeks as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Again, strengthening the measures to prevent escalation of COVID-19 cases, markets in the Greater Accra Region will be closed on Monday, March 23, 2020, for a fumigation exercise.

Speaking to Kwabena Bobie Ansah on Citizen Show on Accra Fm, “NDC can never come to power through Corona Virus and no leader in the world has managed Corona Virus better than President Akufo Addo”

