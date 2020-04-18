Coronavirus: Prez. Akufo-Addo To Address The Nation Tomorrow

The president of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will address the nation tomorrow Sunday, 19th April 2020 concerning Coronvirus at 9 p.m.

This will be the 7th update by the President on Coronavirus ever since the virus hit Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo will also address the nation today on the progress of the current partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

Currently, the number of coronavirus cases has surged to 834 with an additional death recorded making 9 death cases in total.

Also, 16 more recovered from the novel coronavirus bringing the total to 99 recoveries.

-BROWNGH.COM

