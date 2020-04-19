Be Careful Who You Keep Around You After You Make It – ‘Betrayed’ NAM 1 counsels

Embattled Chief Executive Officer of defunct Gold Dealership Company, Nana Appiah Mensah known popularly as NAM 1 seems to have regretted some decisions he made while he was on top of his game and leading an empire of businesses in Ghana and other countries.

Nana Appiah’s MenzGold which made several Ghanaians “rich” and empowered the Ghana Entertainment Industry through setting up of Zylofon Music and other affiliates has been collapsed.

Authorities say operations at the entity was in contravention with the laws of the country. NAM 1 has been slapped with several suits which he has to deal with. Also, although clients of the organization have been promised to be paid, there’s no hope in sight since there have been several promises gone unfulfilled.

Brooding over his life and how he has fallen from Grace, Nana Appiah Mensah shared a music video of Stonebwoy’s “My Name” alluding to the lyrics which cautions people you have around you when you make it in life.

Nana Appiah while MenzGold was alive became an influential figure whose concerns played key roles in the lives of the youth through some creative initiatives which were meant to monetize all works of creative people.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY